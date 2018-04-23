NIS Confirms Arrest of Melaye

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

The spokesman of the Service, Sunday James, said that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the Senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The Senator said that he was blocked as he was undergoing security and immigration screening.

He said he was told that the police had place him on its ‘no fly’ list and that he was therefore barred from travelling at the airport.

Melaye said he “snatched back” his passport from the official who confiscated it and made to proceed to board his flight.

“But I was then cycled by police officers trying to hold me and saying I am on Interpol wanted list,” Mr. Melaye said.

“We have called Interpol and they said it is a lie. Someone has also mentioned to me that my name was placed at the airport by a police commissioner.

“So here we are, a standoff at a public place at our international airport. We are here.”

Melaye had on March 1 held himself up at a Federa Court in Abuja as the anti-robbery squad of the police made to arrest him

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

The Senator denies the allegations, which he describes as politically motivated.

