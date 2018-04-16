Not Bothered About 2019 Elections But Economy, Security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in London said he was not concerned about the 2019 elections but fixing the economy, unemployment and insecurity ravaging the country.

The President recalled that the All Progressives Congress-led government had campaigned on the three major issues, to secure the country, revive the economy and fight corruption.

According to him, as the 2019 general election approaches, politicians are already pre-occupied with the polls, while he is bothered more about security and the economy.

“We have elections next year, politicians are already pre-occupied with the polls, but I am bothered more about security and the economy,’’ he stressed.

He disclosed this while holding bilateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, where he pleaded for more influx of British companies and investments into Nigeria.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Buhari commended British companies; Unilever, Cadbury, and many others. The President noted that the affected companies had stood with Nigeria through thick and thin, adding that the companies remained in Nigeria even when the country fought a civil war, they never left.

“But like Oliver Twist, we ask for more investments. We are encouraging more British companies to come to Nigeria.

“We appreciate the support you have given in training and equipping our military, particularly in the war against insurgency, but we want to also continue to work with you on trade and investment.’’

Buhari also briefed the Prime Minister on the strides in agriculture, which he said had put Nigeria firmly on the road to food self-sufficiency.

“I am very pleased with the successes in agriculture. We have cut rice importation by about 90 per cent, made lots of savings of foreign exchange, and generated employment.

“People had rushed to the cities to get oil money at the expense of farming. But luckily, they are now going back to the farms. Even professionals are going back to the land.

“We are making steady progress on the road to food security,” he said.

While recalling that Nigeria and Britain have a long history of cooperation on several fronts, Buhari said “people ought to know how they arrived where they are, if they would move forward.

“It was a mistake for us to have stopped the teaching of history as a subject in schools, but we are returning it to the curriculum now.’’

On education, Buhari said more investment was being made, because “people can look after themselves if well educated.

“In this age of technology, education is very important. We need well-staffed and well-equipped institutions to move into the next generation.’’

Prime Minister May, in her remarks, said Britain would continue to work with Nigeria in the areas of training and equipping the military.

She was particular about abduction of young schoolgirls by Boko Haram, noting that Britain would continue to give Nigeria needed assistance.

The Prime Minister said the Buhari administration had “been making good progress on the economy,’’ and urged it to maintain the focus, despite approaching elections, and increase in political activities.

The Prime Minister, who commended Buhari for the much he had been doing on improving trade and business for Nigeria, noted that it was also time to boost intra-Commonwealth trade.

