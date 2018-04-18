OAU Sex Demanding Professor Suspended

In a swift move, perhaps to arrest insinuation of a cover up, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Wednesday, suspended Prof. Richard Akindele, whose telephone conversation in which he demanded for sex from a female student was recorded and released on social media.

The media was abuzz last week with voice conversation of the said Professor, demanding for five rounds of sex to effect an upgrade of marks of a female student of the institution.

A member of the committee, who pleaded for anymonity, told a correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday, that the Professor at the Department of Accounting in the Faculty of Administration, said

to be a cleric of the Anglican Church, has been placed on suspension.

He said the committee recommended the suspension of the Professor in a report of the committee set up by the university to probe the matter and to authenticate the veracity of the telephone conversation, where the lecturer demanded to have sex with the student five times before he would upgrade her mark from 33 to a pass mark.

In the leaked telephone conversation, the female student, who our correspondent gathered was a postgraduate student doing her Masters in Business Administration, initiated a call and asked the Professor about their earlier discussion on the matter.

The member of the committee said: “The committee recommended the indefinite suspension of the professor pending the time the final report will be ready. The committee established a prima facie case against the professor. But note that this is the interim report of the committee.

“The committee invited the professor and the female student. We identified the student and invited her, but she did not appear. Only the professor honoured our invitation. I don’t want to tell you what he said on the telephone.”

However, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, maintained that the panel, which submitted interim report on Wednesday, was given a free hand to do its assignment without interference from any quarter.

According to the university’s spokesperson, the female student, who he identified as Eniola had refused to show up before the probe panel to defend her case.

Further investigation revealed that the lady had also refused to write a formal complaint or report to the institution to defend the leaked audio conversation between her and the lecturer despite the reactions and controversies among members of the public over the issue.

It was also gathered that beforevthe suspension on Wednesday,the lecturer had summoned courage and resumed lectures with his students.

The senior lecturer was said to have been spotted in MBA 645 (Human Resource Management) class between 10-11am last Saturday.

A student, who anonymously said that the lecturer was initially unease in the class but later summoned courage as the lecture progressed.

He said: “He appeared agitated when he came in but he later got settled and everyone was flowing with his lectures. He is actually a good lecturer.”

