Offa Robbery: Kwara Govt Offers N5m Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Gang Members

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has vowed to arrest the armed gang that killed scores of people during a robbery operation in some banks in Offa area of the state on Thursday.

Towards this end, the Governor on Saturday offered N5m reward to anyone who provided useful information leading to the capture and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack.

The Governor also promised to offset the hospital bills of the wounded.

Governor Ahmed, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede, called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (0803 739 1280 and 0803 236 5122).

He said: “While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy.”

“While stressing the urgent need to ensure justice is done, the Governor assured informants of anonimity, confidentiality and safety as no harm will befall them on account of their assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.”

The Governor said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community and pledged to spare no effort in supporting the law enforcement agencies to apprehend and successfully prosecute those behind the evil and inhuman acts visited on the innocent in Offa

Robbers had on Thursday invaded the sleepy town, killing scores of police officers and residents.

The police said on Friday that 17 people were killed in the attack.

The robbery attack, according to eyewitnesses, claimed upto 30 lives, contradicting the police figure.

The daredevil robbers struck five different banks shortly after 4:00 p.m., blowing their ways into the vaults before carting away huge chunks of money. The specific amount is still being ascertained, police said

The robbers also shot residents at random and launched an assault on a police station within the community, which is also home to a federal polytechnic and situated about 60 kilometres south of Ilorin, the state capital.

“Twelve people were killed at the police station, eight of them were police officers,” Kwara police commissioner Lawan Ado said late Friday. “The remaining four were suspects in police custody.”

The police chief said five persons were killed in indiscriminate shooting by the armed robbers on the streets of Offa. The robbers also made away with arms and ammunition from the police armoury when they attacked the police station.

The police intelligence response team have arrived from Abuja to support the team on ground for a thorough investigation, Ado said, adding that seven suspects have been taken into custody.

“We arrested one person yesterday (Thursday) and six persons today (Friday) in connection with the robbery,” he said. “We will stop at nothing to ensure that all the suspects are arrested.”

The Commissioner confirmed affected bank branches as including Zenith Bank Guarantee Trust Bank, Union Bank , First Bank and Eco Bank.

He said the police have recovered seven vehicles abandoned by the suspects in the outskirts of the town, exhibits he said would form a part of detectives’ probe into the attack.

Meanwhile, the number of persons that lost their lives to the bank robbery may have risen to 30, it was learnt.

This is a sharp increase in the 12, comprising six policemen and six civilians, that was reported on Friday.

Several eyewitnesses revealed that body count at the scene of the incident indicated that those who lost their lives were not fewer than 30.

One of them said, “I personally counted up to 30 dead bodies and I am sure the figure might increase because a lot of people were critically injured by gunshots.”

