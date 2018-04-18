‘Oracle’ Predicts Emergence of Gombe Gov. Dankwabo as Next President of Nigeria

The Chairman of Independent Mass Political Action Party, Dr. Leonard Shogunle aka Oracle, has predicted the emergence of Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwabo as the next President of Nigeria

This is even as he urged the Nigerian youth to “stand up and take take the mantle of leadership from the oldies”.

Dr. Shogunle, a retired Captain in the Nigerian Army said the Gombe Governor was the man to beat in the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Shogunle said Dankwabo has experience, age and quality to be the president of the country.

Though, Shogunle did not say under which political platform Dankwabo would seek the presidential election, however, he (Dankwabo) is presently a Peoples Democratic Party Governor and has not signified interest in the 2019 presidential election.

Shogunle popularly known as the Oracle declared: “Nigeria President will come out of the Savanah forest in North Eastern state of the nation, where oil flows, that is Gombe State with amazing profile in person of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwabo. He will rule Nigeria for eight years.

“During his tenure Nigeria will be a standard nation of the world. Thus says Oracle of the world.”

Shogunle said among those who would seek for presidential ticket he is the most qualified.

“Among all those that aspire to be president, he is the most quality and youngest at age 55 years. He had worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, once Accountant-General of the Federation and now Governor for eight years”, he said.

He said God has specially chosen Dankwabo to take Nigeria to the promised land, saying, “the amazing, youthful Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwabo will be sworn in come May 29, 2019”

Shogunle, who prides himself as the Oracle of the world, urged the Nigerian youth to seize the mantle of leadership from the “oldies”

“Nigerian youth stand and wrest the mantle of leadership of Nigeria from oldies, it is now or never”

He continued: “Give youth a chance, let us try the youth, let the oldies go and relax and become advisers, ministers, ambassadors, youth stand up wake up for your right. Nigerian youth your time is now, if you allow the oldies to ride you like donkey, it is left to you”

He cautioned the youth to stop playing second fiddle to the older generation who have used their time, reminding the youth that General Yakubu Gowon was just 29 years old when he became head of state.

“Yakubu Gowon was 29, he was head of state, Murtala Mohammed was 37, Olusegun Obasanjo was 37, left at 42 years, first Prime Minister of Nigeria was 31, Ibrahim Babangida was 36, Shehu Shagari was 45 as head of state. There should not be room for a 67, 69,70, 72,76-year-old again. Come out from your hiding, get power from them and utilise it better,” he counseled.

