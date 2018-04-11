Oyo State Governor’s In-law Arraigned for N1bn Fraud

The Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifiesimama Sekibo, who is an in-law to the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for an alleged fraud of N1bn.

Sekibo was charged along with others including Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye.

He was, with others, to have conspired, stole obtained money under false pretences and forgery.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the sum of N1bn from Heritage Bank Plc “by falsely representing the sum as proceeds of Vlamings Professional Limited’s investment in Heritage Bank Plc.”

It accused them of dishonestly converting the N1bn, being Heritage Bank’s property, to their own

They were accused of forging a document titled ‘RE: Expression of Interest in Agric Fund Management Scheme.”

According to the anti-graft agency, the defendants allegedly forged the document dated April 2, 2015, “purporting it to be a loan scheme executed in favour of Vlamings Professionals Limited.”

The EFCC claimed that the defendants sent the document to it (EFCC), hoping it would be mistaken as genuine.

Counsel for the EFCC, Ekene Iheanacho, said the defendants committed the offence between February 2015 and February 2017.

He said the accused allegedly acted contrary to sections 285(8), 363(3)(h) and 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

