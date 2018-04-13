Police Arrest 12 Suspects over Offa Robbery

THE Nigeria Police have arrested additional 12 suspects in connection with last week’s banks raid by armed robbers in Offa, Kwara State.

The suspects were arrested by the high-powered Police Investigation Team, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Anti-Robbery equipment which were deployed to Kwara State by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to carry out discreet investigation into the banks robbery.

On April 5, five banks and a police station in the town were raided by daredevil robbers.

The police later said 17 people including eight police officers were killed but independent sources the casualties were as high as 30 dead. The affected banks, which have since been shut, and the police are yet to disclose the amount stolen by the robbers.

However, on Friday evening the Force Headquarters’ spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who briefed the media on the update of investigation into the robbery, said sensitive materials, handsets, ipads and telephone SIM cards belonging to victims of the robbery were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects, who he said were arrested in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin and Offa, respectively, were found with dangerous weapons such as Beretta pistols and lives ammunition.

He said they confessed during discreet interrogation of their active engagement in the crime.

He listed the suspects as Adegoke Shogo, 29 years old, Kayode Opadokun, 35, Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36, Azeez Abdullahi, 27, all arrested in Offa, Kwara State while Alexander Reuben, 39, was arrested in Lagos.

Also arrested are Jimoh Isa, 28, Azeez Salawudeen, 20, arrested in Offa was found in his possession victim’s phone and sim cards; Adewale Popoola, 22, also victim’s phone and sim cards recovered from him.

According to the police, Adetoyese Murtaugh, 23, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, Aminu Ibrahim, 18, Richard Buba Terry, 23, and Peter Jaba, 25 all were arrested in Ilorin.

Jimoh said said: “The Police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Some of the arrest were made after serious exchange of gunfire between the Police and the suspects in their various hideouts.

“All the suspects during investigation confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime, however, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and bring them to justice,” he said.

Jimoh added:”The Nigeria Police Force once again deeply commiserates with the government and people of Kwara State, most especially the people of Offa and the families of the victims.

“The Force will leave no stone unturned in unravelling this dastard act and bring all those responsible to justice.

“The Force appreciates the supports from members of the public so far and calls for calm and their cooperation to sustain the normalcy that has been restored in the state.”

