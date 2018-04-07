Breaking News

Police Arrest Suspected Wife, Daughter Killer Peter Nielsen

The Police have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a Nigerian woman and her four-year-old daughter by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen.
The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, confirmed the development in Lagos on Friday.
Oti said Nielsen was currently being detained at the State CID, Panti, Lagos, for further investigation.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, had deployed some crack detectives to the scene, adding that no stone would be left unturned to get to the root of the matter.
“The suspect is not an Italian, but from Denmark. He has been arrested and transferred to the State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation by the Homicide Department.
“The command has also informed the embassy that our men are investigating one of their nationals,” he said.
A Nigerian artiste, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra, were allegedly murdered by Nielsen.

