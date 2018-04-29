Police Confirm Explosion in Nwodo’s House

The country home of Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe, Enugu state.

The Enugu State police confirmed the attack on Sunday.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He noted that there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said was caused by a very low device thrown into Mr Nwodo’s compound by unknown persons.

“The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in,” Mr Amaraizu said.

He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building inside the compound.

The spokesman said the command has deployed its officers to secure the area.

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident,” he added.

