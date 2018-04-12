Police Invite Senator Sani over Murder Case

In a major twist, a strong campaigner against Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Shehu Sani, is now a subject of investigation by the police over alleged murder.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, had Thursday morning tweeted that there were unreported killings going on in Kaduna by armed bandits, accusing the Governor, El-Rufai of suppressing the reports.

He concluded that the state was not safe any more.

He tweeted: “Kaduna state is as unsafe as Benue, Zamfara and Taraba states. Birnin Gwari bothering Zamfara and Niger state is controlled by heavily armed bandits or herdsmen who are killing both soldiers and civilians. Kidnapping and killing is a daily occurrence. Anything short of this is a lie.

“The mass killings and kidnappings going on in parts of Kaduna State is systematically suppressed in order not to embarrass the state and the Federal Government. Poor people kept burying their dead with tears and others paying heavy ransom to herdsmen.The victims are expected to praise Govt for ‘trying’.

“The roots of herdsmen mass murder and kidnappings in other parts of Nigeria is in the policy of ‘Paying Herdsmen’ by some governors.They appeased a monster with public funds and now the monster is going door to door; Sahel, Savanna and mangrove forests.

“Any Governor of a state operating the policy of conditional cash transfer to killer herdsmen is their patron. And he must be seen and treated as a national security risk.”

However, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, Thursday, said he has written to the Senator asking him to appear on April 30 at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning over the mention of his name during investigation into culpable homicide.

The Commissioner said in the letter of invitation: “This is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide transferred to this office by 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect.

“This is to enable us fairly and timely conclude investigation into the matter,” Iwar said.

The police Commissioner told journalists that the case was not politically-motivated.

“A case was transferred to me and I am handling the case,” Mr Iwar said, adding that he would not give further details on the matter.

“The matter is currently under investigation and we don’t think we have reached a stage yet where we could inform the public about it,” he added.

Iwar also said Sani will not be detained if he honoured the invitation, saying the police would have picked him up at the Senate if they had any intention of arresting him.

However, Sani blamed the state Governor for the move by the police.

He alleged that the Kaduna government had concluded plans to frame him up with a murder case.

Meanwhile, Sani dismissed the invitation Thursday afternoon, saying:”The state government is using the instrumentality of the police to carry out this act.”

He said the plan was revealed to him through a letter already prepared by the police inviting him for interrogation on the said murder case.

“There is an attempt to frame me up with a murder case by the Kaduna State Government using the police. A letter has been written from the office of the Commissioner of Police office but it has not been delivered to us,” he said

Sani said the case for which he was invited by the police is already before the court.

“This is a case that is before the court of law. The governor wrote the judge expressing his interest in the case,” he said.

He alleged that El-Rufai wrote the judge handling the case to express interest in the matter.

