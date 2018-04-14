Police Name Mastermind of Offa Bank Robbery

THE police in Abuja on Friday named a 29-year-old drug baron as the mastermind of the April 5 bank robberies in Offa, Kwara State, in which no fewer than 30 were said to have been killed.

The police said one Adegoke Shogo, a known drug baron and major distributor of Indian hemp, allegedly provided part of the logistics for the robberies.

The police put the figure of death during the robberies at 17, including those of nine policemen, while many others were injured.

Force Headquarters spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told reporters in Abuja that 12 more suspects, including Shogo, have been arrested by the police in connection with the robberies.

This brings to 20 the number of people so far arrested over the operation.

The police said Shogo sponsored the attacks with “misplaced expectations of expanding his criminal and social profile.”

He said their arrest followed the deployment of a high-powered police investigation team, one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), Three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) comprising 63 men each and various anti-robbery equipment to Kwara State to “carry out discreet investigation into the bank robberies, prevent further attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.”

He added: “The police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop-and-search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Some of the arrests also involved serious exchange of gun fire between the police and the suspects in their various hideouts.

“The following are the suspects arrested and have admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the bank robbery attacks and are also assisting police investigation into the incident.

“Adegoke Shogo, 29 years, native of Offa Kwara State, was arrested in Offa after the bank robbery and the attack on the police station. He is a drug baron and also an Indian hemp dealer in Offa, Kwara State. According to intelligence gathered from cultivated and reliable informant, he is alleged to be one of the sponsors of the robbery attack and the Police Station in Offa.

“He has made useful statements to the roles he played in the armed robbery.”

