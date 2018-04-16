Police Officer Dead, 11 Missing After Ambush by Suspected Herdsmen in Benue

One police officer was said to have been killed and 11 others missing after gunmen suspected to herdsmen ambushed them in a Benue community, Sunday night.

The officer was said to have been ambushed while riding with his colleague from Anyibe to Ayilamo, both in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen cornered them around 6:00 p.m., locals and a police officer said.

“The second policeman was lucky to escape the gunshots,” a resident of Ayilamo, it was learnt.

Some officers who responded to the attack tried to go after the killers, only to run into a waiting ambush.

“Eleven officers are still missing this night. These killers should be immediately declared a terrorist group now,” a local said.

The State Police Command has not issued any statement about the incidence.

