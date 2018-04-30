President Buhari on 4-day Visit to US, Meets Donald Trump Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a four-day to the United States of America, will on Monday meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on bilateral matters between the two countries.

President Buhari, who arrived in Washington DC Sunday, left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday at about 11.35p.m, landed at about 4.20pm (Nigerian time).

A Presidency twitter handle @NGRPresident, which confirmed the President’s arrival, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Washington DC ahead of his working visit to the United States.

“He will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.”

Outlining the President’s programme of activities, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said Monday’s meeting and “working lunch: between the two presidents will discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

He said the meeting would also advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership.

“Later in the day, President Buhari will meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry,’’ Adesina added.

He said that ahead of the visit, meetings had been scheduled on April 26 and 27, between senior Nigerian government officials and executives of major U.S. companies in agriculture, aviation and transportation.

Nigerian officials would be meeting with Boeing, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, on the National Carrier Project.

Adesina said: “On agriculture, they will meet with large equipment manufacturers with focus on harvesting and post harvesting equipment.

“In the area of transportation, the officials will meet with the GE-led consortium for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow gauge rail concession.

“In the interim phase, a substantive concession agreement will be negotiated and finalized to provide the consortium the opportunity to invest an estimated two billion dollars to modernize the rail line from Lagos to Kano (Western Line) and from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri (Eastern Line).

“During the meeting, the concession framework and the interim phase framework agreements are expected to be signed.’’

Nigerian officials will also meet with US-EXIM Bank and the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation to explore competitive financing arrangements.

“It is noteworthy that in 2017, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the United States Department of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and encourage commercial and investment ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“This is with initial focus on infrastructure, agriculture, digital economy, investment and regulatory reforms,” Adesina said.

