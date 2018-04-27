Presidential Investigation Panel Revokes Uwaheh’s Appointment as Consultant

The Okoi Obono-Obla led Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has said that the panel has withdrawn the appoint of Victor Uwajeh.

Uwajeh, a UK-based private investigator was appointed by the panel as a consultant to trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption last week.

This was despite the fact that a case forgery and fraud have been leveled against him by the Federal Government.

Speaking on telephone with newsmen, on Friday in Abuja, Obono-Obla said that the panel withdrew the appointment in order to investigate allegations against him.

According to the Chariman, “I appointed him to work with me in good faith because I didn’t know he had any such issues.

“I appointed him as one of my assistant to assist me do the work government has given me in good faith, so at the time of giving him the appointment, if he had any issues, we were not aware of it.

“We are not everywhere so we cannot know everything that is happening except we are privy to such information.

“Now that allegations have been made, we are going to ascertain the veracity of these allegations and if correct, we will withdraw the appointment.

“He is based in the UK so we thought that it will be an advantage to have someone there to help us but we will look into it and review the appointment,” he said.

Some lawyers under the aegis, Lawyers Against Corruption had questioned the appointment of Uwajeh shortly after it was announced.

The lawyers wondered why a man who had a four-count criminal charge pending against him in court should be appointed by the panel.

“Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja has declared Uwajeh, who has been evading court summons as a fugitive of the law.

“The judge further berated the Nigeria Police for protecting a fugitive of the law, after he was told by the prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu that he was under police protection.

“Before the court, Uwajeh is facing a four-count charge bordering on forgery, documents falsification, fraud and procuring forged documents.

“The court has since granted the request made by the ‎Federal Government to serve criminal summons on Uwajeh through substituted means, by pasting at his premises.”

Justice Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the government, Alilu informed the court that Uwajeh had on several times evaded service.

