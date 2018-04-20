Robbers Storm Bank in Ekiti, Kill Policeman

It was another gory tale Thursday as robbers stormed a first generation bank at Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government of Ekiti State, killing a policeman and riddling the bank with bullets.

Another policeman was injured. He has been hospitalised.

The country is yet to recover from the Offa, Kwara State bank robbery which witnessed the killing of innocent civilians and police officers.

An eyewitness said the robbers struck at about 4 p.m. shortly after the bank had closed for the day.

He said the armed robbers’ rapid shooting was apparently from their inability to gain entrance into the banking hall.

They, however, shattered the front glass covering with bullets and attacked the ATM point, destroying the machine in the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes.

“It was a terrible experience for us in Ifaki today. The neighbourhood where the bank is located became a war zone with endless gun shots fired by the robbers,” the eyewitness said.‎

“Although they didn’t succeed in entering the bank, they killed one mopol and his colleague who was also shot was taken to the hospital.

“They shattered the glasses used to decorate the front of the bank and they destroyed the ATM Point.

“Although the robbers had left but there is still panic in the town.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, confirmed the incident, but refused to give details.

“I cannot give you details on the incident now because we are in a meeting. We will give full details in due course,” Chafe said.

The attack is coming two weeks after armed robbers attacked banks and a police station in Offa, Kwara State, leaving at least 17 people dead.

