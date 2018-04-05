Breaking News

Sacked Kogi Police Boss, Janga Re-instated

The sacked Kogi State Police Commissiner, Ali Janga, has been re-instated, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, confirmed Thursday.
Aya said in Lokoja that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
He said that Janga was reinstated after meeting the one-week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector-General of Police to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.
The police spokesman confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from custody on March 28 had been re-arrested.
Aya also said that 13 persons that assisted the suspects in their escape had been arrested in Lokoja.
According to him, those arrested are commercial tricycle operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.
He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of an investigation.
Janga had on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Senator Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.
Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, removed Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.
Aya said that the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts.

