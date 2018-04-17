Breaking News

Saraki Leaves for Washington DC to Participate in African Finance Forum

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has departed for Washington DC to join other World leaders and economic experts at the spring meeting by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Saraki is billed to participate in the African Finance Forum organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.
According to Bamikole Omishore, Special Assistant to Saraki on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, the Senate’s President will be part of 100 project developers, financiers and African government representatives.
They will be looking at how the fintech industry is transforming the financial sector and financing on the African continent.”
Saraki was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and his counterpart in the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru. The Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank will bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics.
They will discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

