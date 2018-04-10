Senator Dariye’s Son Re-arraigned on Six-count Charge of Laundering N1.5bn

Nanle Dariye, son of former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, was Tuesday re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was arraigned on a six-count amended charge of money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Nanle of laundering the sum N1.5bn.

The EFCC had first arraigned Nanle Dariye on Feb. 27 on the same charges alongside, ‘Apartment le Paradis’, a hotel where he was a director.

When proceedings resumed on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, George Adebola, informed the trial Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, that the matter was for re-arraignment of the defendant.

He therefore prayed the court that the charge be read to the defendant for him to take a fresh plea.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Subsequently, Justice Ojukwu adjourned till April 27 for commencement oftrial.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant sometime in 2013, failed to report a cash transaction to the tune of N1.5bn which he received through the hotel’s account in one of the old generation banks.

According to the commission, the amount was above the threshold of the N10m permissible by law and that the hotel was also not registered as Designated Non-Financial Institution, (DNFI).

The agency said the offence contravened Section 5(1) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 5 (b) of the same Act.

However, following his earlier not guilty plea, he was admitted to bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties in like sum.

