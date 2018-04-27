Shiite Leader, El-zakzaky Charged with Murder, Culpable Homicide

The Kaduna State government has slammed an eight-count murder charge on the detained Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky, his lawyer, Femi Falana, said Thursday.

The leader of Nigeria’s Shiite group has been in the custody of the army since members of the section had altercation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaira, Kaduna State on December 12, 2915.

However, his charge came amid growing street protests in the past few days in Anuja. This has led to the arrest of no fewer than 122 of them as confirmed by the police.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been held by the Nigerian government since 2015 despite court rulings authorising his release.

The government claims he is held in a “protective custody”, but his supporters have in the last two weeks intensified protests demanding his freedom.

The charges include homicide which is punishable by death.

Court papers indicate that the charges were filed on April 18.

According to the charge, the alleged offences took place during the December 2015 clash between the IMN and a convoy of Nigeria’s Army Chief.

