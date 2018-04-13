Success Seeking Girl Who Went to Church for Prayers Burnt to Death

A 18-year-old girl, who wanted a short cut to success in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) rather than through reading, has been burnt to death.

The final-year Arts student met her untimely death after her clothe caught fire during church prayers for success in the examination.

Efua Asantewa of the Mozano Senior High School in the Central Region Portia Donkor, Ghana, was taken to church by her mother for prayers to aid her success in then ongoing WASSCE, but things went sour for the girl.

Efua Eguama, the 45-year-old prophetess and leader of the African Faith Church at Breman Bedum, whose church the girl’s family had visited, is said to have poured oil on the girl in the course of the church service.

She is said to have lit a candle and given to the girl to hold as part of the ‘fortification’ process to help her pass her exams.

The cloth of the student however caught fire in the process, causing her to suffer severe burns.

She was rushed to the Breman Asikuma hospital when the fire could not be readily quenched, and was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she passed on.

The Police have since arrested the prophetess and she will be arraigned in court on Monday, on the provisional charge of murder.

The Breman Asikuma District Police Commander, ASP Emmanuel Donkor Baah, confirmed the incident.

