Suicide Bombers Hit Mosque, Kill 4 as 8 Die in Troops, Boko Haram Shootout

Four persons have been reportedly killed Sunday morning when suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Borneo State.

This as even as the military top heriachy said three regular soldiers, two civilian JTF and three Boko Haram members died in a shootout between troops and Boko Haram members in Borno.

The bombers, said to a male and female, and between the ages of 13 to 14, were said to have attacked the mosque where two worshippers lost their livees.

The terrorists invaded the mosque located at Bama Dina area of Shehuri /Mairi/ Hausari ward of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state, in the early hours of Sunday during prayers.

The incident according to residents took place at about 5:15am Sunday morning where the two suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped to their body when some Muslim Ummah were in the middle of prayers.

Sources however disputed the number of casualties, insisting that so many people were killed and injured in the attacks.

But the Caretaker Chairman of Bama Council, BaShehu Gulumba who said, normalcy have been restored, confirmed that two suicide bombers and two civilians were killed with 10 other people sustained injuries in the blasts.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday night that three of its soldiers fighting on Operation Lafiya Dole and two members of Civilian JTF were killed in a confrontation with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State while three of the terrorists also met their Waterloo.

The Army also said its troops intercepted some women and children who were fleeing the military onslaught on the hideouts of remnants of Boko Haram and they owned up to being wives to Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said: “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on operation Lafiya Dole have neutralized three members of the Boko Haram terrorists following an attack on the troops’ location.

“After the encounter, the troops recovered Rocket Propelled Gun parts and fully loaded FN rifle magazine of 7.62mm NATO round belt. “Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“Also, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were neutralized in the exchange of fire.

“The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements to the public.

“Similarly, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, while on clearance patrol intercepted three women and children.

“The women on interrogation confessed of being wives of Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Mangusun following the ongoing clearance operation in the area by troops.

“The women are currently in military custody and preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

