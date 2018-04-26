Suspected Herdsmen Kill 7 IDPs in Church, Benue State

Unrelenting rampaging herdsmen early Thursday, allegedly invaded the Africa Church, Mbamondo Ukemberagya Logo local government area of Benue State, killing seven persons.

The victims were said to be taking refuge in the church after being displaced by the raging herdsmen crisis in the area.

The attack came despite the outcry and condemnation that trailed the killing of two Catholic Priests and 17 worshippers at Mbalon Catholic Church in Gwer East Local government area of the state, three days earlier.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the victims who were mostly women and children killed in their sleep.

He said: “The militant herdsmen arrived Mondo settlement about 1am and started shooting sporadically at displaced persons who were asleep in the church which also has a primary school building.

“Seven people were confirmed killed among them men, women and children. Many sustained injuries others are still missing.

“The attackers also burnt several houses and farmland, as we speak the entire area has been deserted.

“After the invading the church and community, the militia proceeded to Zaki Biam/ Wukari road where they mounted a road block and began to snatch motorcycles and valuables from unsuspecting travelers.” Confirming the incident, the Logo Local Government Council Chairman, Richard Nyajor said seven bodies had been recovered from the scene of the attack.

