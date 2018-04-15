Troops Arrest 2 over Taraba Killings

The Nigerian Army has said its troops have arrested alleged masterminds of the killings in Taraba State.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, Saturday, said that two persons connected with killings in Taraba State had been caught by troops involved in a military operation in the area.

He said: “Troops on exercise Ayem Akaptuma on 12 April, 2018, arrested two persons, Danasebe Gasama and Danjuma, aka, American, in connection with the killings and uprising in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

“The two suspects were arrested at Takum following an intelligence that they were the coordinators of several attacks both on Fulani and the locals.”

Chukwu said investigation revealed that the two suspects were key players in the killings and uprising in the two local government areas of the state.

He called on the public to always give useful and timely information to the security agency for prompt action.

