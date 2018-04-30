Breaking News

Troops Arrested 4 Boko Haram Suspects

Troops of 233 Army Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole while on raid operation to Bingel in Potiskum, Borno State, nabbed four Boko Haram terrorist.
The suspects who are from Borno State include, Chari Magha 40 years, Gonbaza Abar, 30, Modu Moduchollo 20 and Tilta Masawa, 20.
A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu stated that four Techno phones and N150,000 cash were recovered from the suspects.
Similarly, troops of forward operation base Potiskum on 26 April 2018, also arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Alisu Musa in Nangere Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, army advised the general public to look out for fleeing suspects.

