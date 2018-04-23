Breaking News

Troops Discover, Destroy Boko Haram Training Camp in Borno

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that its troops discovered a Boko Haram training base in Benisheikh, Borno State.
The army in a statement by its spokesperson, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the base was destroyed by soldiers with one of the insurgents killed in the process.
The statement read: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a Forward Operational Base in Benisheikh have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.
“Troops uncovered the camp located in a hide out in Afa general area on Sunday morning at about 9.30 am, following a tip off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.
“Armed with the information, troops immediately mobilised to the area where they conducted a cordon and search operation.
“During the operation, troops encountered elements of Boko Haram insurgents who were withdrawing hastily from the camp. In the shootout that ensued, troops killed one of the insurgents and recovered one Dane gun.
“Troops also rescued one Mallam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents.
“The entire training camp has been destroyed by the gallant troops,” the statement said.

Author: News Editor

5768 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NIS Confirms Arrest of Melaye
by
Soyinka, Falana Carpet Obasanjo on Intervention Movement
by
AAU Sex Scandal: 2 Jailed for Humiliating, Unlawful Detention of Lecturer

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2018
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »