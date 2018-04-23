Troops Discover, Destroy Boko Haram Training Camp in Borno

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that its troops discovered a Boko Haram training base in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The army in a statement by its spokesperson, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the base was destroyed by soldiers with one of the insurgents killed in the process.

The statement read: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a Forward Operational Base in Benisheikh have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.

“Troops uncovered the camp located in a hide out in Afa general area on Sunday morning at about 9.30 am, following a tip off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.

“Armed with the information, troops immediately mobilised to the area where they conducted a cordon and search operation.

“During the operation, troops encountered elements of Boko Haram insurgents who were withdrawing hastily from the camp. In the shootout that ensued, troops killed one of the insurgents and recovered one Dane gun.

“Troops also rescued one Mallam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents.

“The entire training camp has been destroyed by the gallant troops,” the statement said.

