Troops Kill 21 Armed Bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops killed 21 armed bandits in the ongoing clearance operation at Tunga Daji in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that many bandits escaped with gunshot wounds in battle with soldiers on April 4.

He disclosed that an army officer and a soldier lost their lives in the fierce battle with the bandits.

Chukwu said the troops recovered five AK 47; one Light Machine Gun, five AK 47 magazines and 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Troops of 232 Battalion Zuru, on clearance patrols on Wednesday, April 4, neutralized 21 armed bandits in encounter at Tunga Daji in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“During the fierce battle many bandits escaped with gunshot wounds to the top of high ground close to the area.

“Unfortunately, we lost an officer and a soldier during the encounter. The remains of the gallant troops have been evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.”

Meanwhile, troops deployed in Bena, acting on intelligence, have raided a bandits’ camp at Laka village in Kebbi.

Chukwu explained in a statement that the troops killed one of the bandits and recovered an AK 47 rifle with a magazine.

According to him, the troops were mobilised on a special operation to comb the general area and arrest any fleeing bandit.

