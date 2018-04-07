Troops Kill 5 Boko Haram Members in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday its troops have killed five Boko Haram insurgents in a gun duel at Barkin-Dutse Area of Adamawa State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that troops engaged and killed the insurgents following a distressed call by hunters on Friday.

He said: “Troops of operation Lafiya Dole on April 6 neutralised suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Barkin Dutse area of Adamawa State following a distress call from hunters.

“The terrorists on sighting the troops opened fire which resulted in exchange of fire.

“Five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while some of them escaped into nearby caves during the encounter.

“Also, one hunter lost his life during the operation.”

Chukwu said the troops recovered five AK 47 rifles, five magazines and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

He added that troops were in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and urged the people to report any suspicious movements in their area to security agencies.

Meanwhile, troops had arrested two suspected insurgents in Bauchi and Borno in separate operations.

Chukwu, who made the disclosure in Maiduguri, said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade on April 5 arrested one Saidu Jenga, 33, on Maiduguri Bye-pass Road, Bauchi, in connection with Boko Haram activities.

He said the suspect was allegedly overheard discussing movement of arms and ammunition on phone.

“Items recovered include one techno phone with two sim cards as well as N6,870 cash,” he said.

Chukwu added that troops of operation Lafiya Dole also arrested one Umar Ali, 59, a suspected Boko Haram insurgent at Galdimare ward in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

NAN

