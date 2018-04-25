Troops Kill Scores of Boko Haram Members as Police Foil Suicide Attack in Borno

The Nigerian Army said that troops of operation Lafiya Dole killed some Boko Haram terrorists and rescued five hostages.

A statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Tuesday, said the troops also destroyed a bunker and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factory belonging to the terrorists.

The statement read: “Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, in conjunction with the Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force, while on clearance operation on April 22, destroyed another Boko Haram enclave at Buk in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“During the operation, some of the terrorists were neutralised while others fled the scene following the superior fire power of our troops.

“Items recovered include a truck; one gun truck; three motorcycles and one tricycle. A bunker and an IED factory were destroyed.

“Five aged women were rescued and two soldiers, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment at the military facility.”

The police in Borno State, meanwhile, said they foiled a suicide attack in Bama, Bama Local Government Area.

A statement by the spokesman, Edet Okon, said: “On Monday April 23, about 10 pm, three suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Bama through Ajilari area were sighted and challenged by security operatives at a guard location.

“The bombers hurriedly detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), killing themselves only.”

Okon added that the Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team has sanitised the area, with normalcy restored.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, urged the people to go about their lawful activities without fear.

