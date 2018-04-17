Breaking News

Troops Kills 4 Militia Herdsmen in Benue

Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion of the Nigerian Army stationed in Benue State, have killed four militia herdsmen during a gun duel.
The Army said the militias, numbering about 20, were accosted at Teguma Village, in Guma Local Government Area of the state and a gun battle followed.
The Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement, said while four of the herdsmen were neutralized, others escaped following superior gunfire.
Th statement read:”Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on 16 April 18 on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.
”Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralized during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power.
“Items recovered include four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.”
“The Nigerian Army wishes to restate its commitment and determination to rid the country of criminals and enemies of State,” the statement said.

