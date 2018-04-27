Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack on Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has said tha Boko Haram invasion of Maiduguri was successfully repelled by soldiers on Thursday night.

Commander of the Nigerian Army’s operations in the North-east, Major General Rogers Nicholas, confirmd the confrontation and repel in a statement on Thursday night.

He said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have in the late hours of today, Thursday 26 April 2018 successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorist incursion in the outskirt of Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies including the Civilian Joint Task Force quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the terrorists incursion.

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari.

“Therefore, the general public and residents of the area that have earlier flee are enjoined to return to their residence. They are further encouraged to report any suspicious persons to security agencies currently patrolling the area,” he said.

