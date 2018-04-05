Two Soldiers, Bandits Killed in Renewed Zamfara Attacks

Scores of persons, including two soldiers and many bandits, were reported killed on Wednesday in a gun battle between the military and armed bandits in a village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Chairman of Anka Local Government Area, Mustapha Gado, who confirmed the death of the two soldiers said many bandits were also killed during the operation.

“Two soldiers have been killed, we have seen the bodies and l gathered that it was a captain and a lower ranking officer.

“I am also aware that with the recent deployment of security personnel especially the military, many of the insurgents have been killed,” he said.

Wednesday’s shootout occurs about a week after over 50 people were killed by bandits in Bawar daji district of the local government.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar on Friday led a delegation on a condolence visit to the Emir of Anka following the attacks.

The Governor directed the military to shoot on sight anybody found with arms in the bush.

Zamfara State had come under attacks from armed bandits in the recent past leading to lost of lives, prompting the Emir of Anka, Zamfara State, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, to say he has lost confidence in security personnel to protect his people and therefore sought the assistance of the United Nations and the African Union.

More than 30 persons were on last Thursday buried in Bawan Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara, following gunmen attack on the village.

The bandits attacked the area after some members of the community held a meeting to discuss measures to be taken against the bandits during the 2018 farming season.

The bandits had earlier threatened that there would be no farming activities in the area in this year’s rainy season.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

