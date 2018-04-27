Urhoghide’s Call for Buhari’s Impeachment: PDP, APC Engage in Street Brawl in Edo

There was a brawl between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) outside the VIP arrival hall of the Benin city Airport Friday evening over Senator Mathew Uroghide’s anti-Buhari comment at the floor of Senate, Thursday.

The Senator had moved the motion for the impreachment of President Mahammadu Bihari for paying the sum of $469m to the US for Tucano fighter jets without approval from the National Assembly.

Security operatives led by the Edo State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, were overwhelmed, as the two sides engaged one another in a free for all at the entrance of the VIP arrival hall.

There were also operatives of the Federal SARS, anti-riot policemen and some operatives in military uniform on ground, who earlier contained the tension and maintained​ peace between the warring factions.

Tension however rose when the Senator representing Edo south Senatorial District, Urhoghide, arrived at the airport and was being interviewed by journalists.

The two sides engaged one another, singing derogatory songs and throwing serchets of water at his direction, some of which got Commissioner of Police, Kokumo, wet, resulting in a free for all.

A man was knocked down close to the official vehicle of Governor Godwin Obaseki, causing security operatives to form a shield around the vehicle, forcing the Senator to beat a retreat into the VIP arrival hall.

However, the Senator accompanied by Governor Godwin Obaseki who arrived the airport a few moments​ earlier, came out.

The situation was later brought under control by the security operatives.

Responding to questions from journalists, Senator Urhoghide said the Senate acted in line with section 146 of Nigeria’s Constitution.

It would be recalled that a group that goes by the name Edo South Youth Coalition, during a protest in Benin, Friday morning, threatened to begin a recall process of Urhoghide for daring to move a motion calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to apologise to him (Buhari) and retracts his statement within 48 hours.

