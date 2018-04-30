US President, Trump Tasks Buhari on Killings of Christians in Nigeria, Abducted Chibok School Girls, Leah Sharibu

Unuted States President, Donald Trump, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to stop the killings of Christians in Nigeria.

He also urged President Buhari to ensure the release of the abducted Dapchi School girl, Leah Sharibu, adding that the US was unhappy that Christians were being killed in Nigeria.

Trump stated this on Monday during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari who is on official visit to America.

Trump said his government is interested in working with Nigeria to resolve the problem.

“We have had serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed. We are going to work on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard,” Trump stated

President Buhari assured the American President that efforts were being made to ensure that killings in the country, which he said was caused by militias trained by the late former Libayan President, Mamman Gadaffi, were put to a stop.

The two leaders, who met on Monday at the White House, also discussed issues on security and the need to have better working relationship.

Speaking during the visit, President Trump said: “We have met before, we have a great relationship. I look forward to our discussion today again especially as it relates to terrorism. Terrorism here, terrorism all over the world is a hotbed and we are going to be stopping them.

“Also we have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen.”

President Buhari while responding said it was a privilege and honour to be invited by the American President and also showed appreciation to the government of the United States especially, the military assistance.

He said that people should not underate what happens in Libya especially in the wake of the herdsmen rampage, but that he was doing his best to stop the killing although it was taking time, adding that there were efforts to stabilize the security in the country.

He said, “We appreciate the commitment of the United States to get rid of terrorism, we are very grateful for it. Idon’t think we should underrate terrorists from Libya. With the death of Gaddafi, people were being recruited from the Sahel.

“We are doing our best to make ensure we stop the cross border movement and so on. It will take time. We are happy with the United States trying to see the end of ISIS. You know the Boko Haram in Nigeria had one time made a statement that they belong to ISIS. Now that ISIS has been virtually ruined we are happy with that.We are Stabilizing the situation in Nigeria.”

President Trump while commenting on the activities of the ISIS said, “We are very much dealing with ISIS in the last one month.”

On the effort to bring back the abducted Chibok school girls, President Buhari said: “Chibok girls kidnap was before we came. We rescue some of them. The Dapchi girls were 106, we rescued 100 back, four died, one is still in captivity. We are very grateful to the United Nations for helping out. We have not given up on the Dapchi girl.”

