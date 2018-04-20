Why We Moved Against Naka Community in Benue – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that killing of a military personnel by restive youths in Naka community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State led to the burning down of the community by troops on Thursday.

The soldier was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

The army went on reprisal attacks on Thursday setting houses ablaze and in the process an elderly man was burnt alive.

The soldier was said to have been alone when he was killed in unclear circumstances Wednesday afternoon.

One account said he was roaming on a farmland near the community and was lynched by hoodlums who mistook him for an attack. There have been reports that some killers were sighted in military fatigues in the state over the past week.

Another account said the slain soldier went to buy bread in large quantity in the community and when asked to identity himself by curious residents, he declined to do so and was subsequently assumed to be an attacker and mobbed to death.

Major Olabisi Ayeni, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Army 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, identified the slain soldier as Danlami Gambo, a private.

“On 18 April 2018, at about 3:30 pm, troops of 707 Sf Brigade deployed at Naka in Gwer West LGA of Benue State observed the absence of PTE Danlami Gambo from his duty post. The soldier’s rifle was however found at the location.

“It was gathered that the soldier was last seen receiving a phone call but left in search of network and did not return. Troops immediately conducted patrols to search for the soldier during the search, at about 6.10 pm, our troops observed blood stains along a footpath leading to a newly dug grave.

“They immediately dug out the grave and the dead body of the missing soldier was found butchered. The corpse was later exhumed and deposited at the Nigerian Air Force mortuary, Makurdi.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some locals were involved in the killing of the soldier which has led to the arrest of some suspects by a team dispatched from the unit to the scene of the incident,” Major Ayeni, said in a statement Thursday evening

He, however, failed to say whether the soldiers who participated in the reprisal attack that left a senior citizen killed would be punished for the criminal offence.

