10 Killed in Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack on Kogi Communities

Suspected Fulani herdsmen struck in early hours of Monday in two communities in Kogi State, killing 10 residents.
The herdsmen were said to have invaded the two Tiv settlements in the outskirts of Mopamuro and Ido-Gbedde in Ijumu Local Government Areas, around 4am.
A source close to the sole administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Taifiq Isah, however said that only one person died from an attack by suspected Fulani herdsman.
According to the source, trouble started when the Fulani, whose honey was allegedly stolen, accused a resident of one of the communities, but that the latter denied having a hand in the theft, leading to the launching of an attack that culminated in the killings.
The armed herdsmen were said to have invaded the two communities in surprise attack and opened fire on the people, killing 10
The administrator of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Moses Sunday David condemned the attack by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.
He was quoted as saying: “I am surprised that the attack came barely a week after we had a peace/security meeting at the Elulu’s palace to forestall this kind of unfortunate occurrence”.
In a spot assessment of the damage, the administrator in company of his Ijumu counterpart, Taofiq Isah, said: “We shall work with the security agencies to see that we rejig the security architecture to see that people and properties are safe”.
The council boss said that he had contacted relevant government agencies, just as he assured the people of the readiness of the government to ensure that the menace does not reoccur.
When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRI), William Ayah, said that the command was yet to receive any report from any of the affected communities, nor was he aware of the incident.

