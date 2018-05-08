Breaking News

A Labourer Deserves His Wages, Pay Okutepa N180m Legal Fee, Court Tells PDP

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

An FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to pay N180m to a legal practitioner, Samuel Okutepa (SAN) being his professional fee.
Justice Jude Okeke who delivered the judgment said Okutepa deserved to be paid the money for handling the cases for the party.
“The defendant is directed to pay the claimant N180m being the earned professional fee for defending and prosecuting their cases listed out in the applicant’s statements of claims.”
The court also ordered PDP to pay N50,000 to Okutepa for successfully handling the cases.
The Judge held that it was not right for the PDP not to pay for the work they knew was well handled by the plaintiff.
He said that the defendant claimed that they did not give him job to do, as no legal agreement was signed by the parties.
The Judge said that in the records before the court, the applicant was given the brief by the former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, and the Attorney General of Benue.
He added that the constitution of PDP recognised a state governor as a high officer who can give instructions on behalf of the party.
“The instructions given to the applicant to handle the matter is binding on the PDP.
”The defendant was aware that the applicant conducted the cases and never questioned the instructions of the Governor.
”The defendant kept quiet and benefited from his services, permitted and encouraged him to labour only to claim that a legal contract was not signed.
”The defendant is not in denial that the applicant did not handle the cases, but they claimed they did not engage him,” he held.
Some of the cases handled by Okutepa were: Terver Kakih Vs PDP and three others, three cases at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, among others.

Author: News Editor

5886 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Boko Haram Loses Men to NAF Firepower
by
Absence of Prosecution Witness Stalls Trial of First Nation Airlines MD, Odukoya
by
Your Letter to Foreign Bodies Was in Bad Faith, Presidency Tells PDP National Chairman, Secondus

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »