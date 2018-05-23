Breaking News

Absence of Ajudua in Court Stalls His Trial

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The absence of Fred Ajudua in court on Wednesday at an Ikeja, Lagos, High Court stalled his trial
Ajudua is facing a criminal trial for allegedly defrauding Brig. Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, a former Chief of Army Staff of $8.4m
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was scheduled to open its case against
Ajudua at the court on Wednesday with presence of Bamaiyi, the first prosecution witness in court
During the proceedings, Olalekan Ojo, the defence counsel for Ajudua, had presented to the prosecution an application letter dated May 21 for an adjournment.
Ojo informed the court that the defendant was still at an India hospital to treat an undisclosed ailment.
The court had on February 27 granted Ajudua permission to travel to India for medical treatment.
“We have attached to the application the latest medical report. The defendant will be in India till the end of June and I have no other information to the contrary,” he said.
Seidu Atteh, the lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, objected to Ojo’s request for a new adjournment date, insisting that the trial should continue on the previously scheduled date of May 28.
The EFCC prosecutor also requested that Ajudua should pay Bamaiyi’s flight expenses, who was said to have come from Abuja
“We will be asking for the previously adjourned date of May 28 for us to do our findings in this matter.
“We only became aware last night that the defendant will not be in court.
“The defendant should be made to pay the costs of the witness who flew in all the way from Abuja,” Mr Atteh said.
The defence did not object to the prosecution’s request that Mr Bamaiyi’s flight expenses should be paid.
“It is fair and just as we did not get across to him early enough.”
In her ruling, Justice Josephine Oyefeso ordered that Ajudua should bear the expenses of Bamaiyi and also acceded to the prosecution’s request and adjourned case until May 28 for trial.
Ajudua allegedly defrauded the former Chief of Army Staff of $8.4m while they were both in custody in Kirikiri Prisons in 2004.

Author: News Editor

6014 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Orders Channel TV Station, Daily Sunrise Anchorperson to Appear Before It
by
Former Police Commissioner Arraigned Over N1.9bn Fraud
by
Over 700 Boko Haram Members Ready to Surrender

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »