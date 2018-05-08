Absence of Prosecution Witness Stalls Trial of First Nation Airlines MD, Odukoya

The absence of star witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stalled the trial of the Managing Director (MD) of First Nation Airlines, Kayode Odukoya before Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences court.

The EFCC had during Monday’s proceedings informed the Judge that the witness could not make it to court owing to the fact that he is outside jurisdiction, adding that the defence team were properly informed concerning the development.

But in his response, the leader of the defence team insisted that the development remains strange, adding that a preliminary objections and application to quash the charge against his clients had already been instituted.

The defence team is specifically praying the Judge to throw out the charge.

He also equally wants the court to issue an order discharging his clients on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Odukoya was dragged before Justice Dada on a four-count charge that borders on theft to the tune of N1.7bn and forgery of Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government.

The anti-graft agency equally made an allegation that Odukoya forged the Memorandum of Loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy registered as No. 33 at page 33 volume 1011 at the Lagos State Land Registry, Alausa, Lagos, so that the document can be acted upon as genuine and that the forged document was in respect of a property located at No. 29, Oduduwa Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The aviation chief was also accused by the EFCC of using the said forged document and equally gave false information on oath concerning the loss of the Certificate of Occupancy at the Lagos State Land Registry.

It was also the argument of the EFCC that on October 7, 2016, Odukoya allegedly stole and dishonestly converted to his own use the sum of N1.7bn owned by Skye Bank, contrary to Sections 85, 86(1) 278(1)(b), 285, 361(1),(a) (b), 363 and 364(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Justice Dada has since adjourned the matter until May 21, 2018 for trial to commence.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

