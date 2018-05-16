Alleged Gun-running: Melaye Granted Bail with Surety of N10m, Unable to Attend Trial

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, was Wednesday granted bail in the gun-running trial.

Justice Nasir Ajana, who ruled on the bail application before a Lokoja High Court on Thursday (today) in Lokoja, based his ruling on the conviction as submitted by the defence counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to the effect that the continued detention of Senator Melaye will jeopardise his health condition, which he said was “deteriorating.”

He also said that there was nothing to show that the applicant would jump bail if granted.

Ajana therefore admitted Melaye to bail, with one surety for N10m.

The embattled Senator was not in court, as he was still on hospital admission in Abuja.

