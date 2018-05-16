Alleged Incriminating Plot: You’re Only Crying Wolf, Police Tell Saraki

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to stop crying wolf where there is none.

The rebuff came hours after Saraki told Senators at the plenary on Wednesday that he had uncovered an alleged plot by the IGP to frame him up in the heinous activities of arrested criminals.

The Senate President had said during Wednesday’s plenary that there was grand plans by the police to use the arrested criminal gang to frame him up on the murder of some people.

But the police through the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in reaction to Sarak’s allegations, Wednesday evening, said it was true that the police have transferred the suspects linked to a string of killings in Kwara State to Abuja.

But Moshood said the transfer was not because of Senate President. He warned that an alarm raised by Saraki over the development could compromise investigation and demoralise families of those killed by the criminal gang.

The suspects were arrested in Kwara State and paraded before the press in Ilorin, the state capital, last week Friday, Moshood said in a statement.

He noted: “The Force therefore wishes to categorically state that, there is no iota of truth in the allegation and false assertion by the Senate President of plot against him by the IGP to implicate the Kwara State Government and the Senate President in any criminal matter,” the official said.

“Until investigation is concluded, any person (s) or group(s) who tries to interfere in the investigation process by action or utterances is committing an offence,” he added.

Moshood listed the suspects arrested and paraded in Ilorin before being moved to Abuja Wednesday to include, Abolaji Safti Ojulari of Kankatu area, Ilorin; Lanre Mohammed Soliu a.k.a Askari of Ile Nda Compound, Ilorin; Azeez Moyaki of Moyaki Compound, Gambari Area Ilorin and Suleiman Babatunde of Gambari Area, Ilorin.

Yusuf Habeeb of Kangile Village, Kulende, Ilorin and Umar Yahaya of Kangile Village, Kulende, Ilorin are also amongst the suspects arrested.

“The suspects admitted and confessed before the press and the public to have killed eleven (11) innocent persons in Kwara State and other States of the country,” Moshood said.

Those allegedly killed by the “assassin gang” according to Moshood included, Bukola Ajikobi, killed on 18/01/2016 at Ajikobi area in Ilorin; Azeez Lawal, killed in February, 2018 at Oja Oba area of Ilorin; Lateef (Surname unknown) killed February 2018 at Ode Alfa Nda area of Ilorin; Jamiu (Surname unknown) killed in February 2018 at Idi Ape area, Ilorin.

Others were Segun (Surname unknown) killed in September, 2017 at Kankatu area of Ilorin; Wasiu (Surname unknown) killed in September 29, 2016 at Shao Garage of Ilorin; Musiliu (Surname unknown) killed in February, 2018 at Shao Area Ilorin; Bayo Ajia, killed in January 18, 2018 at Taiwo Road, Ilorin; Another Lateef killed in January 2016 at Baboko Area of Ilorin; Abbey a student of Kwara Polytechnic killed in April, 2017 at Niger Road, Ilorin and Lanre (Surname unknown) killed on 23rd August, 2015 at Isale Aluko Area of Ilorin.

Moshood said there was nothing particularly curious or special about the transfer, saying suspects arrested over the mayhem and killings of innocent people in Ile-Ife, Osun State and those arrested in Southern Kaduna crisis and Zaki-biam killings in Benue State were all transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation before they were arraigned in court.

