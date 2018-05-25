Alleged N400m Scam: Court Closes Defence Case

A Federal High Court, Friday, closed the defence case in the trial of former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.

This is sequence to the absent of Metuh and legal representation in court, Friday.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited are being prosecuted as the first and second defendant, for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Mohammed Dasuki (rtd) and using same to fund political activities of his party during the 2015 general elections.

At the resumed hearing Friday, the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir moved an application, asking the court to close the examination of the 11th defence witness of the first defendant.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a bench ruling on an application maintained that the court had adjourned the matter till Friday for the cross examination of the 11th defence witness, Oladeji Bamidele and expressed worry over the absence of the first defendant and his counsel in court.

Abang said the court had, on January 25, 2018, granted Metuh’s application dated January 19, 2018, to call additional seven witnesses to the nine he had already called and ordered that the seven witnesses should be in court at all times to give evidence, as the court will not grant any other adjournment in the matter at the instance of the first defendant.

While noting that the order of the court, which was not appealed against subsists, Justice Abang noted that neither Metuh nor any of his counsel was in court for the trial Friday and that no reason was given for their absence as well as to state why the matter should be adjourned.

“The first defendant (Metuh) has abandoned his defence and the absence of his counsel shows lack of interest in the defence of the first defendant.

“The first defendant is also not in court to call any of his witness to give evidence in the matter.

“The only option the court has now is to close the case of the first defendant. I rely on Section 6 (b) of the constitution to close the case of the first defendant.

“I cannot manufacture an application for adjournment for the first defendant, therefore, the case of the first defendant is now closed”, Justice Abang stated and slated July 2, 2018 for the second defendant (Destra Investments Limited) to open its defence in the matter.

Kelechi Nwaiwu, who represented Channels Television, which was summoned to appear in court to show cause why the station should not be asked to play the video recording of the Sunrise Daily programme of the station where an alleged prejudicial statement was made by Ben Chuks Nwosu, a counsel in Metuh’s legal team, told the court that the station was in court in response to the summons of the court.

Nwaiwu told the court that the station was not only represented in court but has also filed an affidavit showing cause and an unedited DVD of the Sunrise Daily programme of the station aired on May 22, 2018.

Justice Abang commended the prompt response of the Channels Television, by producing the unedited DVD of the programme, even before it was asked.

The Judge adjourned the matter till July 2, 2018 and ordered Channels Television to be in court on July 3, 2018 with their equipment to play the DVD of the programme in the open court to enable the court determine whether the station allowed its station to be used to broadcast prejudicial statement, to mis-inform the public on a pending matter before the court, thereby bringing the court into disrepute.

