APC Congress: Two Executives in Kogi, Parallel Congresses in Lagos

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) produced executives Saturday.

The two executives followed the holding of two parallel congresses by the two main factions of the party in the state.

Also those opposed to the leadership of a national leader of the party, Ahmed Tinubu held a parallel congress in Lagos.

In Kogi the two executives emerged by affirmation rather than outright voting.

While the faction loyal to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, held its own Congress at the Confluence Stadium, the Audu/Faleke faction held its own at St Peters Primary School, Felele, Lokoja.

At the Congress held at the Confluence Stadium, Abdulahi Bello emerged as the state Chairman of the party, Ibrahim Abdulrahman, Deputy Chairman and Josiah Onoja, Secretary.

Bello was until now a Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs to the State Governor. Aside from Bello, Abdulrahman and Onoja, 34 other persons were elected by affirmation into various positions to make the state executive council of the party.

The congress was attended by Gov. Bello, Do Governor, Simon Achuba, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, Commissioners, some members of the House of Representatives and members of the State House of Assembly.

Maman Magaji, the Chairman of the state Congress Committee from the headquarters of the party conducted the Congress while the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, James Apam, led other officials of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner to supervise it.

Bello, the new state Chairman in his acceptance speech promised to run an open door policy and lead the party to victory in the coming elections.

He also thanked the state Governor, other members of his cabinet and delegates from the across the 21 local government areas of the state for their peaceful conduct before and during the congress.

However, the Audu/Faleke faction at the congress held at St Peter Primary School Felele, re-elected the outgoing state Chairman of the party, Haddy Ametuo, as the new Chairman

Meanwhile, a faction of the party in Lagos State is held a parallel congress in the state.

The faction, led by Fouad Oki, is challenging the other faction of the party led by national leader and a former of the state, Ahmed Tinubu.

Oki, until recently a loyalist of Tinubu, was the campaign director for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s 2015 gubernatorial contest. Oki also acted in that capacity for both Tinubu and former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

He had in February, launched the Broom United Movement, a faction of aggrieved party members.

While the faction held its parallel congress at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, the Tinubu faction iheld its own congress at the party secretariat, Acme Road, Ikeja.

