APC Reacts to PDP Allegations over N6bn Convention Fund

The war of words between the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (AOC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the N6bn convention fund, has escalated, with the APC daring the PDP to publish its audit report on its last convention.

The PDP had accused the APC of wanting to spend N6bn state fund on its congresses slated to hold later in May.

The PDP had also accused the ruling party of lying to Nigerians on financial contributions for the events.

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday accused the APC of diverting funds meant for the development of states under its control to finance the programmes.

The APC statement, in reaction to the PDP allegations, read: “In reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations on the management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) finances and the funding for the Party’s upcoming 2018 National Convention among other unsubstantiated allegations contained in a statement by a spokesman for the PDP, we refer the PDP to the APC’s 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements.

“In respect of the funding for our upcoming national convention, we also refer the PDP to our earlier issued statement and also invite PDP to note that the APC convention committee has not submitted a budget for the convention. Besides, the expenses for the National Convention to elect national officers and the presidential convention are duly captured in our 2018 budget. Therefore, the issue of N6 billion convention expenses is neither here nor there.

“Among other unsubstantiated allegations contained in a statement by a spokesman for the PDP, we refer the PDP to the APC’s 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements.

“While we assure Nigerians that the APC has not adopted the PDP’s practice of dipping their hands into the public till to fund its political activities as brazenly displayed during the 2015 elections, we equally call on the PDP to emulate the APC’s best practice of financial probity and openness by making public their audited reports and financial statements, if they have any.”

