Armed Bandits Kill 2 in Bank Robbery in Ekiti

Armed robbers struck again at Ilawe-Ekiti in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti, killing a policeman and a bank staff in the attack.

The raid on the bank in the community was coming barely three weeks after a similar incident at a first generation bank in Ifaki Ekiti in which a policeman died.

A bank staff and some other persons were said to have sustained injuries in the incident which lasted about one hour.

An eyewitness said the robbers stormed the bank, which is located close to the Alawe’s Palace, at about 3.pm and operated unhindered, shooting sporadically into the air.

They reportedly blew up the bank’s security door with dynamite before gaining entrance and carting away an unspecified amount of money.

The dynamite, it was learnt, also blew up a Toyota Camry car parked within the vicinity of the bank.

Confirming the incident, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, expressed shock at the attack.

The traditional ruler said the robbers had turned his domain to a “war front,” deploying dynamites and grenade which caused panic in the community.

“It was a terrible experience, my palace is very close to the bank. It was terrifying, it was like a war front. They kept detonating grenades during the attack.

“I was in the palace during the robbery, the attack happened less than an hour after a bullion van delivered cash to the bank.

“We have been in touch with the governor and the state police command over the attack,” he said.

