Armed Robbers Attack COAS, Buratai’s Convoy

The convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Saturday intercepted group of armed bandits at midnight while on routine tour of operational areas by the Nigerian Army to curtail the activities of evil men across the country.
It was gathered that the incident took place along Numan–Yola Road at about 11.30 p.m. Saturday.
Four of the armed robbers were arrested with 3 Dane guns, machetes and charms.
The bandits who mounted road block where the COAS’ convoy ran into were on their daily operation of attacking innocent Nigerians.

