Army Arrests 8 Bandits in Taraba

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that Troops of Sector 3 deployed under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke to tackle incidents of killer herdsmen and bandits attacks, have arrested 8 bandits in Taraba state.
In a statement, the Army said, “Troops while on patrol on Sunday came in contact with armed bandits along Road Manya – Gangun in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State and 8 armed bandits were arrested.
“Items recovered include, 2 AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, 2 Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds, 3 cartridges, charms and phones.
“They are currently in our own custody undergoing interrogation.”
The statement signed by Col Kayode Ogunsanya, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.”

