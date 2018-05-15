Army Arrests Spiritual Leader of Militia Gang in Nasarawa

The Nigerian army has said its troops arrested a spiritual father to armed militias in Nasarawa State during an operation.

In a statement, the army said it carried out an operation in Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, where the man was arrested.

The operation also resulted in the destruction of a militia camp and the arrest of the spiritual leader of the gang.

The statement issued by Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, the Army Public Relations said: “Troops of 177 Guards Battalion while on raid operation at Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State destroyed some armed militia camp.

“The Spiritual Head of the militia group, one Angulu Idaku was also arrested.

“Items recovered include: Seven locally made guns, twelve cartridges, 200 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition and 76 rounds of 7.62MM NATO special ammunition.

“Others are; four knives, fifteen cutlasses, 6 mobile phones, One DSTV decoder set, and 4 solar panel sets.”

The army spokesperson urged Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspicious characters to the relevant security agencies.

