Army Kills 36 Herdsmen in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Arrests Scores

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that 36 herdsmen were killed at the weekend in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara States.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, in a statement said that a soldier was killed during the operation, while two others were wounded.

He said the wounded soldiers have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The exercise Operation Whirl Stroke commenced in the four states at the weekend.

He said eight bandits were arrested in Taraba and handed over to officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for further interrogation.

According to him, different arms and ammunition were recovered from the militia gang.

Agim said: “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) operating in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara States conducted a four prong clearance operations during the weekend. At Umaisha and Toto Villages, troops ambushed the militia following a tipoff on a planned attack on the two villages.

“In the ensuing melee 1 x G3 rifle, 193 x 17.62 mm NATO, 81xG3 rifle ammunition, a locally made pistol and 1 FN magazine filled with round were recovered. One militia was killed during the operation.

“In another development, one Adamu Abdullahi, a suspected herdsman at Rukubi in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State was arrested in possession of an ID card of the vigilante group of Nigeria, Nasarawa State command and a photograph in which he posed with an AK47 rifle.

“The suspect is still under interrogation and will be handed over to the police for prosecution after preliminary investigation.

“Similarly, clearance operation across Gwer West, Logo and Guma LGAs of Benue State was conducted during the weekend. Troops made contact with heavily armed herdsmen around lower Benue and a militia camp at chetarer village.

“The troops engaged the militia and followed the pursuit with M135 Helicopter of their air component. This led to a large member of them being neutralized. In all, 35 herdsmen were neutralized and a large number of them escaped with gunshot injuries.

“However, a soldier was killed in action, two sustained slight injuries but have been treated and discharged. Also, one soldier is still missing in action.

“Furthermore, OPWS in Nasarawa State arrested one Musa Habu (aged 32 years) at Kolo close to Umiasha in Toto Local Government Council. Items recovered from the suspect include; one locally made pistol, 2 x cartridges, one Techno phone and N130 only.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is linked with some suspected militia in that locality. He has been handed over to the DSS for further necessary action.

“In the same vein, troops of OPWS sector 3 Taraba, on patrol through Kwesati, Manya-Garagun axis made contact with two bandits who were arrested and were armed with two AK47 rifle, 1 x K2 rifle and 2 x locally made gun.

“Ammunitions recovered from them include 56 rounds of 7.6mm, 25 rounds of k2, 3x cartridge, charms, phones amongst other items. Suspects and items are to be handed over to DSS for further investigation.”

