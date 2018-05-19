Army Lunches ‘Whirl Stroke’ in Troubled Benue,Nasarawa,Taraba, Others Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clashes

To stem the tide of herdsmen and farmers clashes that have left hundreds dead, the military said Friday that it has lunched Operation ‘Whirl Stroke’ for Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states.

The army said the operation is to counter armed herdsmen and militia groups operating in the areas.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen, John Agim , said at the Tactical Air Command headquarters in Makurdi, Benue State, that the operation which began on May 8, consists of all the military services, police and Department of State Services (DSS).

Agim also confirmed the arrest of some militias, armed herdsmen and associates of a notorious suspected criminal Terwase Akwaza, who has since been declared wanted.

Furthermore, the Force Commander in charge of the new operation, Major General Mutiu Yekini, assured residents of improved security with the operations covering both land and air targets.

Since the beginning of the year, many have lost their lives and property as a result of clashes between farmers and killer herdsmen in states across the country.

While Benue has been one of the most affected states, many have called on the Federal Government to declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists.

The Federal Government, on the other hand, has appealed to leaders of various groups to convince their constituents that it is doing its best to end the recurring attacks across the country.

