Arraignment of Nurse, Who Allegedly Gave Late Adeleke Overdose, Stalled

The arraignment of Alfred Aderibigbe in an Osun High Court, Oshogbo, for the alleged killing of late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke was on Wednesday stalled following the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi.

The Solicitor General of the state, Dapo Adeniji, however, agreed with Aderibigbe’s counsel, Soji Oyetayo, on June 8 as the new date for the arraignment of the accused.

The Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara-led coroner inquest had recommended Aderibigbe for prosecution, having established that he administered the drug overdose that killed Adeleke.

Aderibigbe, said to be a nurse, while testifying before the coroner, said the drugs he gave the late Senator were those given to him by the deceased.

He also insisted that he did not give the late Senator an overdose.

But the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital(LAUTECH), Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, had said that Adeleke died of drug overdose.

Also testifying, the Consultant Pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse, Dr Taiwo Sholaja, had maintained that the Senator died of drug overdose.

